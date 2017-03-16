UAE police use fake cutout car to stop over-speeding

The UAE police have devised an innovative idea to prevent motorists from speeding on highways.

To deter the motorists from going over the speed limit, the police has put up a full-size cutout of a patrol car on one of the highways, complete with flashing lights.

Videos uploaded on Facebook show the car in a red and white colour scheme, with the number 999 painted on the side.The cutout, ‘parked’ on the side of the highway, is supported by a black metal frame.

The maximum speed limit on a UAE highway is 120km/hr, on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, but motorists usually touch 140km/hr and above between radars.

Countries such as US, Australia and New Zealand are known to use cutouts of policemen at traffic junctions and public places to keep people from flouting rules, but a cutout car is surely a first.