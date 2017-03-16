Three hardcore terrorists executed in Sahiwal Jail

RAWALPINDI: Three hardcore terrorists, who were involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism, including attacks on Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies were executed at High Security Prison Sahiwal on Wednesday. These convicts were tried by military courts.

The terrorists hanged today were Said Zaman Khan s/o Said Nawas Khan; Shawaleh s/o Gul Khan and Muhammad Zeeshan s/o Abdul Qayyum Khan.

According to ISPR, convict Said Zaman Khan S/O Said Nawas Khan was an active member of Harkat ul Jehad-e-Islami. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers as well as damage to government property. He admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Shawaleh S/O Gul Khan, convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and Armed Forces which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers. He admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Convict Muhammad Zeeshan S/O Abdul Qayyum Khan was an active member of Harkat ul Jihad-e-Islami. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers. He admitted his offence before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

The military courts have so far awarded death sentence to 161 terrorists and of them 21 have been executed. INP