KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange ended Thursday’s trading session on a flat note, with the benchmark KSE-100 index recovering its intraday losses to close down by a mere 16.17 points, or 0.03pc, at 48,299.51.



101 million shares of indexed companies changed hands in the session, with a total worth of nearly Rs7.56 billion.

364 scrips were traded on the exchange, of which 151 gained in value, 198 declined and 15 remained unchanged.