‘Pakistan, US need to work together to destroy IS before it gains foothold in Afghanistan’

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s newly ambassador to the United States Aizaz Chaudhry on Wednesday expressed the hope that Donald Trump’s administration will engage positively with Pakistan since the two nations have been partners for the last seven decades and their multifaceted ties have benefited both.

The ambassador said it was vital for both the United States and Pakistan to work together before the Islamic State group gains its footholds in Afghanistan.

“One area where the two countries have cooperated closely in the recent past is the shared desire to defeat the menace of terrorism. Our partnership has helped to defeat al Qaeda,” Chaudhry said. He added that Afghanistan’s volatile situation is one of the many fields where the two countries can mutually work together.

“Pakistan would like to see a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan. We have suffered in the past from instability in Afghanistan,” he said.

In his first interview after assuming his new assignment in Washington, Ambassador Chaudhary said he would work to deepen the mutually beneficial ties the two countries have enjoyed for long. The ambassador said that given that President Trump and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have strong business backgrounds, the two countries can certainly benefit from strong economic relations.

When his attention was drawn to the fact that some US lawmakers continue to express reservation about Pakistan’s commitment to fight terrorism, the ambassador said it was important that US lawmakers were apprised of the reality of today’s Pakistan, which was way too different from the perceptions created by some detractors. He said that Pakistan has turned the tide against terrorism and Operation Zarb-e-Azb was a resounding success. “We are now consolidating through a new military operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, which is meant to search and eliminate terrorists hiding in our society,” he added.

The ambassador said before arriving in Washington, he called on the president and the prime minister as well as senior civil and military leadership, and there was a complete consensus in Pakistan to have friendly and cooperative ties with the United States. INP