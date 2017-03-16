Pakistan desires meaningful engagement with Afghanistan, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, has said that Pakistan desired a meaningful engagement and cooperation with Afghanistan based on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other, to surmount the phenomenon of terrorism which was the common enemy of both the countries.

Talking to the delegation of Afghan media which called on her here she stated it unequivocally that terrorists were the enemies of the entire humanity and Pakistan was engaged in eliminating the scourge of terrorism with an unflinching resolve.

The minister reiterated that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif firmly believed in the policy of peaceful neighbourhood for economic development and shared prosperity of the people of the region and has therefore always desired friendly ties with all the neighbouring countries. She said that peace and stability in Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s interest as stability in Afghanistan could help Pakistan in promoting its agenda of economic development and regional connectivity.

She told the delegation that Pakistan would persist with its efforts to orchestrate lasting peace in Afghanistan. INP