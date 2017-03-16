PAF maintained balance of power in region, to come up to expectations of nation in case of any challenge: PAF chief

RAWALPINDI: PAF Chief Air Chief Marshall Sohail Aman Wednesday vowed that the PAF would always come up to the expectations of the nation.

“The Pakistan Air Force has maintained balance of power in the region and if faced by any challenges, it would always fulfill the nation’s expectations,” he said.

He was speaking at a ceremony held at PAF Nur Khan base to mark rollout of the 50th C-130 aircraft, the PAF engineering team handed over the indigenously refurbished aircraft to PAF. The engineering section of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) achieved a milestone by successfully carrying out complete overhaul of the country’s 50th C-130 the air chief remarked.

The Air Chief Marshall also referred to the PAF’s role in the war against terror and said that besides fighter jets, C-130s also contributed significantly in the campaign.

Air Chief Marshall Sohail Aman, lauded PAF’s achievement and stressed that the challenges faced by the country demand focus on indigenous capabilities.

“It is because of the confidence and professional excellence of the PAF personnel that a number of programmes aimed at indigenisation have been initiated,” he said.

The PAF chief stated that with the overhauling of C130, the performance of PAF will increase. “PAF institutions are immensely work-efficient,” he said. Air Chief Marshal Zaman further added that PAF is also providing technical assistance to other states.

“PAF is working for peace and stability of Pakistan,” he maintained. INP