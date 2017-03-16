Now Indians will pay for using toilets at hotels, restaurants

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has initiated steps to make toilets in hotels and restaurants accessible to the general public as part of efforts to boost its ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign.

The SDMC said it has acted on the advice of Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who had asked it to explore this idea.

“Acting on the advice of the Lt Governor, the SDMC has made it mandatory for all hotels and restaurants located in south Delhi to give full access to the general public to these toilets.

“The establishment of these restaurants have also been given discretion to charge upto Rs5 per usage to cover their charges towards maintenance and cleaning,” the SDMC said in a statement.

The civic body said this decision will come into effect from April 1 and the remaining modalities will be worked out in due course of time. “This move of SDMC will boost the Swachh Bharat Mission,” it said.

“At one stroke this smart move will now make available an additional over 3,500 toilets accessible to public,” it added