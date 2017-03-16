Kyrgios topples defending champ Djokovic at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS: Nick Kyrgios ended three-time champion Novak Djokovic’s reign at Indian Wells on Wednesday, toppling the world number two in the fourth round of the year’s first Masters event.

The 21-year-old Australian triumphed 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), notching his second victory over Djokovic in less than two weeks after stunning the Serb in their first career meeting at Acapulco.

Djokovic had won 19 straight matches at Indian Wells in winning the title in 2014, 2015 and 2016. He also won the title in the California desert in 2008 and 2011.

Kyrgios will get a shot at another big name in the quarter-finals. He’ll take on the winner of the fourth-round match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.