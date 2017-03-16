Khursheed Shah accuses Govt wants to break the federation; Says half of Pakistan being kept hungry

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah has blamed that the government wanted to break the federation that consists of four units.

Speaking on a point of order in the national assembly Wednesday, the opposition leader said the government does not give due importance to Parliament and consider it as a ladder to attain power. He said the PPP always worked to strengthen the federation and gave funds to the provinces in the NFC Award by cutting the share of the federal government.

He said the PPP fought with dictators for 40 years and held former President Ziaul Haq responsible for planting the sapling of terrorism. Without naming any one, he said a portion of that plant was still on the treasury benches.

He said the Prime Minister had enough time to visit London, Turkey and other countries in the last four years but he had no time for the poor masses. He said in the last four years, the Prime Minister attended the House for 18 days while he spent 107 days abroad.

“Now that elections are coming closer, the Prime Minister is feeling the pain of the poor people” the opposition leader remarked. He accused the federation for discrimination in the implementation of development projects and said the government wanted half of Pakistan to remain hungry because there are opposition governments. He described it as a dictatorship and not democracy.

Syed Khursheed Shah said it was the constitutional duty of the government to look after people from all schools of thought and give every Pakistani his due right.

He said the government was unable to complete the quorum in the parliament if the opposition was not present. He said one of the reasons for the problems faced by the country is that the government is not giving due importance to the parliament.

He regretted that due to policies of the government, the international community was expressing doubts over country’s fight against terrorism and talking about imposing sanctions, despite sacrifices of lives by the security forces and the common people.

Khursheed Shah said a leader leads the nation from the front but today the nation is leading and leader is behind it.

He regretted that while Sindh produces 72 per cent of gas, it was not being given gas supply projects while Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Akram Khan Durrani and two members from Balochistan have been obliged. INP