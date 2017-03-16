Israeli fighter jets strike two sites in blockaded Gaza Strip

By M. Khan -
Israeli jets struck two sites in the blockaded Gaza Strip late Wednesday night, the Israeli military said in a statement.

“The two sites in the southern Gaza Strip belong to Hamas,” the statement read.

“The raid came in response to a shell fired from the Gaza Strip that landed in an area of southern Israel Saturday evening,” it claimed.

“The Israeli Defense Forces hold Hamas fully responsible for [rockets fired from] the Gaza Strip,” the army said.

On Wednesday evening, the army claimed that a rocket fired from Gaza had landed in southern Israel without causing any damage or injuries.

No Palestinian factions have claimed responsibility for the rocket allegedly fired at Israel.

