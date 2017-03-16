Ishaq Dar lauds FWO for execution of foreign projects

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Wednesday appreciated the efforts and performance of Frontier Works Organization (FWO), which he said was playing a positive role as an ambassador for Pakistan through its successful execution of projects in foreign countries.

Chairing a meeting on matters related to FWO, the minister assured the support of Finance Division, Economic Affairs Division and Revenue Division to FWO for successful completion of its projects.

He encouraged FWO to continue its focus on the successful implementation of projects in the best interests of the country.

Earlier, DG FWO, Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal, briefed the Finance Minister on the ongoing projects of the organization.

He apprised the Finance Minister on financial matters pertaining to FWO and informed him about regarding FWO’s ongoing and completed projects in foreign countries.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and FWO. APP