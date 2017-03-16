Indian army makes lives of Kishtwar residents a hell

ISLAMABAD: The people of Kishtwar district have complained that the personnel of Indian armed forces have made their lives a hell as there are being harassed through frequent crackdowns and raids on their houses.

According to KMS, residents of Sunder Dachan and other areas of the district said that troops of 17 Rashtirya Rifles stationed in the area had left them with no option but to leave the area. They said, “Even the students have stopped going to schools from past more than a week as they too are being harassed by the force’s personnel.”

“At 11pm last night, soldiers of 17 RR entered our houses and beat up inmates,” a delegation from the area shared their episodes with media.

They said the soldiers also ransacked houses and broke windowpanes. The delegation said from last more than a week soldiers are harassing them without any reason. “We are unable to understand why we are being harassed. Our area has no road and telecom connectivity,” they added.

“When we go to police, SPOs are being directed to investigate who in turn abuse us,” they said and threatened to migrate from the area in case harassment is not stopped. “Nobody is listening to us and we have been left at the mercy of forces,” they said. “The prevailing situation will forces us to migrate,” the delegation threatened.