Hong Kong stocks open sharply higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied soon after opening Thursday after the Federal Reserve lifted interest rates and signalled a confident outlook for the US economy but held off announcing a quicker pace of future hikes.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.30 percent, or 309.13 points, to 24,101.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.17 percent, or 5.40 points, to 3,247.16 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, gained 0.19 percent, or 3.85 points, to 2,030.61.