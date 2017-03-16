Govt, PPP at an impasse on issue of extension for military courts

ISLAMABAD: The government and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) during a meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday failed to reach consensus over a two-year extension for military courts.

Despite today’s being the fifth meeting discussing the draft bill on an extension in military courts, an impasse between the two parties persists.

“There has been no progress so far, and we have not come to a consensus regarding the draft bill yet,” said Senator Aitzaz Ahsan who was heading a four-member PPP team comprising Farooq Naek, Sherry Rehman and Naveed Qamar.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Law Minister Zahid Hamid represented the government, whereas National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq facilitated the talks.

Ahsan told the press after the meeting, “We believe there is no chance that we will meet again with the government to negotiate our proposals.”

After a failure to reach a consensus on the matter, the government and PPP have both decided to bring up the issue in a meeting of parliamentary leaders, PPP leader Naveed Qamar said.

He added that Sadiq was expected to convene a meeting of parliamentary leaders on Thursday.

“We will explain our position to parliamentary leaders and the government will tell its side of the story,” Qamar said.

“We will be waiting for the meeting. Our nine points are very reasonable,” he claimed.

Military courts had been disbanded on Jan 7 this year after a sunset clause included in the legal provisions under which the tribunals were established, expired.

The government and the opposition have since struggled to reach a consensus on reviving the courts despite frequent discussions.

The primary concern of critics is the mystery surrounding military court trials: no one knows who the convicts are, what charges have been brought against them, or what the accused’s defence is against the allegations levelled.

Proponents say the courts act as an “effective deterrent” for those considering violent acts. INP