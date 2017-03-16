Govt, opposition reach consensus on military courts reinstatement

ISLAMABAD: Government and opposition have reached on consensus over the reinstatement of military courts for two years while bill will be tabled in National assembly on Monday in this regard.



The consensus reached during a meeting of the parliamentary parties held in Islamabad with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in the chair.

Addressing to a joint press conference along with other opposition leaders speaker Ayaz Sadiq said that opposition including PPP have unanimously agreed on reinstatement of military courts as four out of nine demands of PPP have been met.

“The consultation between government and opposition over the military courts was continued for one and half month in which all the parties take part with positive mind and finally get through,” speaker NA said adding that the draft of the bill would be table in National Assembly on Monday and after the passage from NA it would be tabled in Senate.

“The military courts will be extended for two years and a parliamentary committee, in this connection, will look after the military courts and national security proceeding,” speaker said.

Talking on the occasion PPP senator and senior leader Aitzaz Ahsan said that government has accepted his party’s basic demands, however some apprehensions regarding tenure of the courts have been placed before the government.

PTI leader Shah Mehmood said his party has given go ahead to keep the country’s internal security situation in eye with some concerns.

“Good thing was all parties showed flexibility and to respect parliamentary parties’ decision is must,” he said adding that no particular sect would have make target in the bill.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said all the political parties are agreed to further amend the constitution to revive military courts for two years.