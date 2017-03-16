First ever digital Urdu dictionary on cards

ISLAMABAD: The government is all set to launch first ever Urdu digital dictionary for the improvement and preservation of Urdu language with a total budget of Rs.208million.



This is to promote and preserve the national language of our country. English is the preferred medium of communication in government bodies and offices which has decreased our reliance and usage of Urdu.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is going to build the first ever digital Urdu dictionary in Pakistan with collaboration of Information Technology and telecommunication.

For the first phase of this project, Rs. 10 million will be spent on developing the software with the IT Ministry’s collaboration.

The digital Urdu dictionary project is to be completed by November 2018.