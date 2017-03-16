Federer sweeps past Nadal into Indian Wells quarter-finals

INDIAN WELLS: Roger Federer reprised his Australian Open triumph over Rafael Nadal on Wednesday, sweeping past the Spaniard 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the ATP Indian Wells Masters.

In the 36th career meeting between the two superstars, Federer needed just 68 minutes to advance to a meeting with Australian Nick Kyrgios, who toppled five-time Indian Wells champion Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-6 (7/3).

The victory marked the first time in a rivalry stretching back to 2004 that Federer has strung together three straight wins over Nadal. He beat him in the final at Basel in 2015 and in an epic Australian Open final in January in their two most recent previous contests.