ECP dismisses disqualification references against Imran, Tareen  

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has dismissed disqualification references against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and party leader Jahangir Tareen on Thursday.

As per details, five member bench headed by Chief Election commissioner Sardar Raza read the reserved verdict during the proceedings today.

The ECP chief in his remarks said the references are unmaintainable and doesn’t qualify for hearing.

PTI’s Naeem Ul Haq appreciated the ECP decision. Calling it the ‘victory of truth’, he urged the Speaker National Assembly to step down.

Another defeat for the Panama Stricken Shahi Khandan as ECP disposes of frivolous petitions against Khan sb & me. Allah has been very kind 😊 — Jahangir Khan Tareen (@JahangirKTareen) March 16, 2017

“Another defeat for the Panama Stricken Shahi Khandan as ECP disposes of frivolous petitions against Khan sb & me. Allah has been very kind,” he said on Twitter.

The reference against Imran Khan was filed by PML-N MNAs and forwarded by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. The spear sought disqualification of PTI leader under Article 63 of the Constitution for making “misstatements” about his Bani Gala property.

According to the reference, Khan had declared that he had received the property as a gift, whereas he had actually purchased it from his ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith.

The reference against Tareen was filed to the Speaker by PML-N’s Daniyal Aziz, Talal Chaudhry and Maiza Hameed.