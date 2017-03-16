COAS discusses defence, regional security with Chinese officials

Rawalpindi: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in China for 3 days official visit. The visit includes his interactions with Chinese’ senior political and military leadership.

On Thursday, the COAS held meetings in Beijing with Zhang Gaoli Executive Vice Premier, General Fan Changlong Vice Chairman Central Military Commission, General Fang Funghui, Chief of Joint Services Department and General Li Zuocheng Commander People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Matters related to regional security, economy, defence cooperation and mutual interest were discussed.

The Chinese leadership expressed complete understanding of the geo-political and economic cum security environment of the region and its implications for both the countries.

They acknowledged positive role being played by Pakistan towards peace and stability in the region with special mention of Pakistan’s role in eliminating terrorist groups including Al Qaeda (AQ), Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and ETIM from Pakistan.

The Chinese leadership expressed their concern on Afghan security situation and growing potential threat of ISIS / ETIM in Afghanistan. The Chinese leadership expressed their confidence in security arrangements for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and satisfaction on progress of the project.

The COAS thanked Chinese leadership for their defence support and cooperation which is source of strength for unique all weather friendship between the two countries and their people. He reiterated that Pakistan Army shall continue to positively contribute towards regional stability and security.

Both sides agreed to continue and further increase their military to military cooperation.

Earlier, on arrival at PLA Army Headquarters, COAS was presented guard of honour.