RANCHI, India: Skipper Steve Smith was batting on 117 as Australia reached 299 for four at stumps on the opening day of the third Test against India in Ranchi on Thursday.



Smith and Glenn Maxwell (82) put on an unbeaten 159-run stand for the fifth wicket after the visitors elected to bat first at India’s newest Test venue.

Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav claimed two wickets while spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin took one each.