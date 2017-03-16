73 years old drowned boat found

MIRPURKHAS: Around 73 year old drowned boat was recovered during ditching near Jamrao Canal here on Thursday.



According to details, the boat was found during development work being carried out underneath the Hyderabad Bridge.

The boat said to be made of copper weighs 1750 pound while its length is 40 feet.

The experts were of the opinion that the boat may was brought for the repair which was drowned accidentally.

The Director Nara Canal Area Water Board Mirpurkhas Imtiaz Memon informed APP that the drowned boat would be retrieved and handed over to the Department of Archaeology.