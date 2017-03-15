Sixth population census to start today after 19-year gap

ISLAMABAD: The first phase of 6th population census, which is being carried out after 19 years, will starts today (Wednesday) as all preparations have been finalized for the exercise.

In the first phase, the census will be carried out in Punjab’s 16 districts, eights of Sindh, 14 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15 of Balochistan and five districts each of Azad Jamu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Overall the exercise will be carried out in 63 districts of the country.

Punjab’s 16 districts where census will be conducted are Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Sing, Dera Ghazi Kha, Rajanpoor, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Hafizabad, Narowal, Sialkot, Vihari, Bahawalpur, Pakpattan and Attock.

In Sindh, the census will be conducted in six districts of Karachi including East, West, South, Central, Korangi and Malir, Hyderababad and Gothki districts. The 15 districts of Balochistan where census will be conducted are: Quetta, Awaran, Lasbella, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Moosakhel, Washik, Kharan, Kalat, Jafferabad, Naseerabad, Pashine, Nowshki, Lehri and Turbat. The 14 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where census will be conducted are ; Pehsawar, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Hangu, Abbotabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Batagram, Torgher and Orakzai Agency.

In Azad Kashmir, census will be conducted in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bagh, Sahnotu and Bhamber while the five districts of GB are Gilgit, Nagar, Ghazer, Baltistan, and Ghanche.

In other area, census will be conducted in the second phase. INP