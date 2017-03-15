PM inspects development work of Makran Coastal Highway

GWADAR: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday travelled on the newly built 136 km long Pasni-Gwadar road to personally inspect the quality and see the development work.

The section of the road is part of the Makran Coastal Highway project.

Earlier upon his arrival at Pasni, the Prime Minister was received by Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai and Chief Minister Sardar Sanaullah Zehri.

During the visit, the Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and Minister for Planning and Development Prof. Ahsan Iqbal. INP