PM directs to block blasphemous content on social media

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday directed concerned authorities to take all possible measures to block blasphemous content on social media.

Terming ‘blasphemous’ content on social media as a “nefarious attempt to play with the emotions of the Muslim Ummah”, the Prime Minister instructed authorities to take effective measures to remove all blasphemous content from social media and prevent any such content from circulating on the digital space in future.

He also called for the authorities to track down those circulating blasphemous content on social media.

“All concerned institutions should trace the perpetrators behind such content and ensure they are handed out strict punishment in accordance with the law,” PM said.

The PM said the feelings of Muslims, when it comes to the honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), must be respected. “The Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) is the benefactor of entire humanity,” the PM added. He also directed that international organisations relating to social media should be approached for blockade of blasphemous content and the Foreign Office should play its role in this regard. Nawaz Sharif remarked that the issue is before the court and all steps should be taken in line with the guidance of the court. The PM sought daily report on the issue.

Moreover, the National Assembly Tuesday passed a joint resolution unanimously strongly denouncing the circulation of objectionable material about Holy Prophet [PBUH] and his companions on the social media.

The resolution was jointly moved by Muhammad Safdar and Naeema Kishwar Khan.

The resolution said the objectionable material is hurting the sentiments of the Muslims.

The resolution urged the government to take necessary steps to block the objectionable material on social media. INP