PM attends Holi celebrations in Karachi, says he believes in provision of equal rights to all citizens of Pakistan

KARACHI: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said he believes in provision of equal rights to all the citizens of Pakistan, irrespective of religion he practice or the area he lives in.

He was addressing a function in connection with Holi celebrations in Karachi on Tuesday. The Prime Minister extended greets to Hindus on the event, adding that the festival spread love everywhere.

The Prime Minister says Islam does not believe in any discrimination on the basis of religion. He said Islam gives equal importance to the lives and properties of every individual.

He said Islam considers forced conversation as crime. He said Pakistan’s constitution also guarantees equal rights to all its citizens.

Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan was not created to confront any religion, but to avoid any religious confrontation.

He said no discrimination in Pakistan can be made on the basis of religion and everyone is free to go to their place of worship without any fear.

The Prime Minister said that it is responsibility of all the people of Pakistan to make it peaceful. He called for unity to take the country forward and to cope with the challenges of the modern world. He said it was good that the people of Pakistan have never accepted the voices of chaos and division.

Nawaz Sharif said peace has greatly been restored in Karachi and in future, stringent laws will be made to take the lawbreakers to the task.

He said the federal government is providing fifty percent funding for the K-4 project for clean drinking water. He said Karachi Green Line metro bus project and Lahore-Karachi motorway are also being completed by the Federal Government. INP