Performance of FWO laudable, playing role of country’s ambassador abroad: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar appreciated the efforts and performance of Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and said that FWO is playing a positive role as an ambassador for Pakistan through its successful execution of projects in foreign countries.

Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar stated this while chairing a meeting at the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday on matters related to the FWO.

Director General (DG) FWO, Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal, briefed the Finance Minister on the ongoing projects of FWO. He apprised the Finance Minister on financial matters pertaining to FWO. DG FWO also informed the Minister regarding FWO’s ongoing and completed projects in foreign countries.

The Finance Minister assured the support of Finance Division, Economic Affairs Division and Revenue Division to FWO for successful completion of its projects. He encouraged FWO to continue its focus on the successful implementation of projects in the best interests of the country.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and FWO.