Kamran, Shahzad back in Pakistan team for WI tour

LAHORE: Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq on Wednesday announced the Twenty 20 (T20) and One Day International Squad (ODI) and for West Indies tour here at Gaddafi Stadium.

Umar Akmal who was part of the team on Australia tour, failed to make his way into the squad due to fitness issues, Chief Selector said. However, Umar’s elder brother, Kamran Akaml made his comeback in the side nearly after three years.

On the other hand, Ahmed Shahzad also returned in both ODI and T20 squads after some impressive domestic performances.

Inzamam ul Haq said the selection committee has set 17.1 average fitness level for all the players.

He further said, Pakistan Super League (PSL) second edition’s top performers Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars), Shadab Khan (Islamabad United), Rumman Raees (Islamabad United) and Usman Khan Shinwari (Karachi Kings) are also selected for the limited overs series.

Former ODI skipper, Azhar Ali also dropped from the side. While Mohammad Amir rested for T20s.

Twenty 20 (T20) Squad:

Ahmed Shahzad, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain), Imad Wasim, Shahdab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Ali, Sohail Tanvir, Roman Raees, Usman Khan Shinwari, Wahab Riaz.

ODI Squad:

Ahmed Shahzad, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Zakir, Fakhar Zaman, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Asghar, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Wahab Riaz, Shahdab Khan.