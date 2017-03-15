MYC announces to hold peace conference, series of public events

KARACHI: Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) Sindh has demanded of the government to take solid measures against the blasphemous content on social media and to bring those responsible to full justice as only lip-service is not enough for the nation.

Addressing a press conference, following a meeting of the MYC Sindh chapter at Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi headquarters on Wednesday, the MYC’s provincial President Asadullah Bhutto Advocate has criticized the government for playing a role of spectator only over the sensitive issue of blasphemy before the Islamabad High Court took a firm stand on the issue.

He criticized the government over a number of issues ranging from interest to opposing Islamic norms.

He warned the government that any lame excuse or weakness would not be tolerated in regard with blasphemous content on internet.

Bhutto Advocate also urged the media not to portray the sensitive issue of blasphemy in a biased, unilateral and so-called liberal fabrication. He said that the media channels should also air the view of religious leaders and scholars.

He also criticized the government over reportedly siding with interest based economy. He recalled that it was Nawaz Sharif led government which went in appeal against the decision of Federal Shariah Court on interest. He added that the dictator Musharraf also took nefarious actions against the judicial decisions to ban interest.

He said that unfortunately, defying all core Islamic teachings and principles, Nawaz led government is once again favoring the interest. Ironically, the government’s lawyer, who is a paid employee from the taxpayers money, was arguing before the court in the favor of interest, which is quite opposite to the Constitution of the state.

The MYC, Sindh President demanded of the government to release Hafiz Saeed immediately as he had already been cleared by the judiciary. He said that Saeed was arrested only to please the Indian counterparts of our leaders.

He also criticized the government and ruling parties in Sindh and center for opposing measures that were proposed in favor of wearing Hijab. He demanded of the government to shut the so-called educational institutes that are pushing fresh minds towards frustration through imparting ill-mannered sex education.

Talking about Sehwan blast, he said that the platform, comprised of all schools of thought in Pakistan, ranging from Shitte to Ahl-e-Hadees, jointly condemned the blast. He termed the blast as an attack on Islam and solidarity of Muslim Ummah.

On the occasion, he announced that the council is going to observe a peace conference on April 8 in Sehwan to deliver a clear message to enemies that Muslims are united in the country.

He also announced to observe Youm-e-Azmat-e-Islam on Friday, March 24, and Youm-e-Arz-e-Palestine on March 30. He also said that Pakistan Day on March 23rd would be observed in connection with unity of Muslims Ummah.

Qazi Ahmed Noorani of JUP, Syed Shakir Hussain of Shia Ulema Council, Muhammad Amjad Islam of Jamaat-ud-Dawa Karachi, Hashmatullah Siddiqui of Jamiat Gurba-e-Ahlehadess Pakistan, Muhammad Aijaz of Khatam-e-Naboot Tehreek, Muhammad Sadiq Jaffery of Majlis Wahdat e Muslameen, Hafiz Khalid Masood of Jamiat Ittehad Ulema and others participated in the meeting.