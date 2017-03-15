More than 170 suspects arrested across Punjab province in accelerated operation against terrorists

LAHORE: After the decision of civil and military leadership to speed up the implementation of operation Raad ul Fassad, the law enforcement agencies arrested more than 170 suspected terrorists in different cities of Punjab on Tuesday.

According to details, the security agencies have been instructed to speed up the operations including in Layyah and Muzaffargarh which are considered as the areas of safe havens of the terrorists.

In their operations, the law enforcement personnel arrested 75 suspects in Vehari, 46 in Darya Khan, 22 in Kundian and 28 in Lodhran early Tuesday morning.

In Multan, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif met Corps Commander Lt General Sarfraz Sattar and discussed the implementation of Raad ul Fassad operation and decided to further widen its scope. INP