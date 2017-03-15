Local court issues non-bailabale arrest warrant of Baldia Factory Fire accused in murder cases

KARACHI: A local court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrant of Rizwan Quraishi, an accused in Baldia Factory fire case, and his three aides in three murder cases.

A session court heard murder cases against Rizwan Qureshi and his accomplices.

At the very outset of hearing, police informed the court that they failed to arrest the accused despite conducting raids. Police added that the accused had gone in hiding fearing arrest. Police pleaded the court to give them more time to arrest the accused.

Upon this the court while issuing non-bailable arrest warrant for Qureshi and other accused in three murder cases directed the police to produce the accused by arresting them in next date of hearing.

The absconding accused include Kashif Siddiqui, Ejaz Babu and Sohail alias Bhora. Rizwan Qureshi has had six FIR of murder and passion of illegal arms registered against him in different police stations of the city.

Earlier, the court had declared him (Qureshi) absconder in two cases. INP