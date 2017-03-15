Leicester through to Champions League quarter-finals

LEICESTER: Kasper Schmeichel saved a late penalty as Leicester City beat Sevilla 2-0 on Tuesday to win their Champions League last-16 tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Spain three weeks ago, Leicester opened the scoring on the night when Wes Morgan bundled the ball in from close range on 27 minutes.

Marc Albrighton made it 2-0 nine minutes into the second half, before Sevilla had Samir Nasri sent off after a clash off the ball with Jamie Vardy.

The Spaniards could still have forced extra time, but Steven Nzonzi had a penalty saved with 10 minutes left, and Leicester go through to the quarter-finals for the first time.