Kohli has ‘no regrets’ over Australia bust-up

RANCHI: Indian skipper Virat Kohli said he had no regrets Wednesday over a war of words with his Australian counterpart Steve Smith as the two sides prepare to resume their bitter battle for Test supremacy.

Kohli’s explosive accusation after the second Test that Smith had been systematically abusing the decision review system (DRS) plunged the often tense relations between the two teams back into crisis mode.

Australia’s board responded by calling the accusation “outrageous”, prompting an equally vigorous defence of Kohli from his own employers.

Although both Smith and Kohli escaped punishment from the International Cricket Council, they were summoned to clear-the-air talks ahead of the third Test which begins in Ranchi on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the match, Kohli said his focus was now on the cricket but he refused to back down on his claims against Smith.

“I don’t regret anything that I have said but at the same time it’s very important not to be stupid and go on about the same thing on a daily basis,” said Kohli.