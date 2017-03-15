Kh Asif demands parliamentary commission to investigate utterances of Hussain Haqqani

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Wednesday called for constituting a multiparty Parliamentary Commission to investigate into the recent utterances made by the former Pakistani Ambassador to US Hussain Haqqani during the regime of Pakistan Peoples Party.

Speaking on a point of order, he said in the background of national security, Hussain Haqqani’s utterances are very alarming. He said it is a matter of breach of national security at highest level and it should be investigated threadbare.

The Defence Minister said PPP leadership has never disowned Hussain Haqqani before this. He said after the recent publication of the article of Hussain Haqqani, Leader of the Opposition Syed Khurshid Shah called him a traitor.

He said he will give a detailed statement in this regard in the House on Monday.

Leader of the Opposition Syed Khurshid Shah while supporting the idea, said a joint committee should be constituted to probe the matter. He said in addition issues relating to Memogate Scandal and Dawn Leaks should also been investigated.

Shafqat Mahmood of PTI also supported the proposal of constituting a committee to discuss and investigate the matter.

Answering a point raised by Shafqat Mahmood, the Defence Minister said that no new armed forces brigade from Pakistan has been deployed in Saudi Arabia. However, he said under the 1982 agreement, over one thousand troops are in Saudi Arabia in various cadres.

He categorically stated that Pakistan was not and will never involve in Yemen conflict. He said there will be no violation of the resolution passed by this House in this regard. He said Pakistan will never involve in conflicts between the two Muslim countries and rather wants to play a role of mediation.

Responding to a calling attention notice moved by Naeema Kishwar Khan and others regarding non-upgradation of the Basic Pay Scales of Senior Clerk (BS-11) and Junior Clerk (BS-9) by the Federal Government, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab Ahmad told the House that these scales have already been upgraded. He said increase in salaries of different scales including these scales is considered in annual budget.