Hong Kong stocks track Wall St down at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares retreated in the first few minutes of trade Wednesday, in line with losses across Asia and following a sell-off in New York and Europe ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision and a closely watched election in the Netherlands.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.62 percent, or 148.60 points, to 23,679.35.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.12 percent, or 3.93 points, to 3,235.40 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, was 0.17 percent, or 3.39 points, down at 2,023.72.