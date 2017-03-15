Govt effectively tackled challenges of terrorism, economic decline, energy crises: PM Nawaz Sharif

KARACHI: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz has said that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) government after it took office in 2013 faced multifaceted problems including terrorism, economic decline and energy shortage. However, our government took it as a challenge and worked tirelessly to overcome these problems.

Talking to leading businessmen at Governor House Karachi on Tuesday, PM Nawaz Sharif said that today, by the grace of Almighty; and hard work of our government, Pakistan is on the path of prosperity and development.

While referring to the law & order situation in Karachi, he stated that “law & order situation has significantly improved and business activities have returned to normal in Karachi”. “Role of Law Enforcing Agencies is highly appreciable”, the PM added. The PM said that economic progress of Pakistan has been acknowledged globally by international financial rating agencies. “Pakistan is now termed as an attractive destination for business and investment”. The PM stated that as a result of investor friendly policies of the present government and the economic turnaround achieved in the last four years, various reputable international investors and companies have shown keen interest in exploring business and investment opportunities at Pakistan. The PM further said that CPEC with its wide portfolio of projects in energy, roads networks, railways and many other sectors; offers huge opportunities of investment and employment. PM said that we are also improving energy mix to ensure availability of clean and affordable energy to the masses. The meeting was also attended by Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Railways Minister Kh. Saad Rafiq, Chairman BoI Mifta Ismail, parliamentarians and senior officials. INP