Trump gives CIA new authority on US drone strikes

NEW YORK: The CIA has reportedly been given the power by President Donald Trump to launch drone strikes against suspected terrorists.

The move would mark a departure from drone policies pursued in the administration of former President Barrack Obama and focused on limiting the spy agency’s paramilitary role,The Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials.

The measure could also lead to a “turf war” between the Central Intelligence Agency and the Defence Department, it added.

The decision, never disclosed before, could also harm the cooperative approach, previously common .

The US has been conducting drone strikes in several countries, including Pakistan and Yemen.

The aerial attacks, initiated by former US President George W. Bush in 2004, were escalated under the Obama administration.

The US claims the airstrikes target members of terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda and other militants, but according to local officials and witnesses, civilians have also been the victims of the attacks in many cases.

Spokesmen for the Pentagon and CIA declined to comment to the Wall Street Journal.