Top Pakistan players fail fitness test

LAHORE: Senior batsman Umar Akmal and pacer Sohail Tanvir have failed to pass a fitness test conducted by the PCB ahead of Pakistan’s tour to West Indies.

According to the team management, those who failed to prove their required fitness level will be excluded from the West Indian series.

Kamran Akmal, who was specially also under the PCB’s scanner, got the fitness clearance after a week-long training camp at NCA.

Spinners Yasir Shah and Imad Wasim have also met the tough fitness criteria laid down by the cricket board.

Meanwhile, Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq and ODI captain Sarfraz Ahmed held a meeting and discussed the possible ODI and T20 squad.