TOKYO: Tokyo stocks eased off a 15-month high Tuesday morning as investors took their cash off the table ahead of key US central bank meeting, while loss-hit Toshiba dived on news it was delaying its earnings again.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.07 percent, or 14.61 points, to 19,619.14 by the break, while the Topix index of all first-section issues fell 0.15 percent, or 2.34 points, to 1,575.06.