Three police officers injured in firing in Lahore

LAHORE: At least three police officials were left injured after unidentified men opened fire near Lady Willington Hospital in Lahore on early Tuesday morning.

According to police, unidentified men opened fire from inside a car when they were asked to stop by police near Lady Willington Hospital.

Rizwan, Zafar and Afzal have been identified as the three wounded. All three were posted in Ghaziabad CIA, police informed. The injured police officers were shifted to Mayo Hospital.

According to hospital sources, two of the injured police officers under treatment are in critical condition.

The police officers were off-duty and going back home when they were attacked, said police sources.

DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf visited the hospital to inquire about the health of those injured.

According to him, the constables were going for the arrest of a dacoits gang when they were shot by the robbers near Tibbi Sitti area.

Teams have been formed for the detention of the escaped attackers, he said.