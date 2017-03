SARGODHA: Three labourers died when a big landmass fell over them during routine work here on Tuesday.



Rescue sources said that while working on a crush plant in Pull 111 locality of Sargodha, a big landmass slipped and fell over the labourers.

Three labourers were buried under the debris and died instantly. The bodies were retrieved after efforts of several hours and shifted to hospital where they were handed over to heirs.