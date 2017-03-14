Smartphones and TV can put kids at diabetes risk 

ISLAMABAD: Heavy exposure to smartphones and TV not only harm the eyes but brain too as more than 3 hours of screen time can up their diabetes risk, says a study.



Almost every child of this generation is guilty of spending too much time in front of screens such as TV, mobiles, tablets and endless apps, TV series, films, social media activities are getting children hooked, making it difficult to keep them away from the screens, reported Health News.

A recent study suggests that children are at risk of developing diabetes if they spend more than three hours in front of a screen.

Often touted as an age-related ailment, diabetes is not only victimising the young but the cause of it also lies so deeply embedded in their daily lifestyle. Number of cases have been reported across the world, and these numbers are on the rise.

Diabetes is a disease where the body’s ability to produce insulin is hindered, which causes abnormal level of glucose in the blood.

Till now, unhealthy eating habits, lack of physical activity and family history were counted amongst the top causes of Type-2diabetes amongst children. But a recent study suggests another aspect of sedentary lifestyle, which is contributing to an increased risk of children developing the disease.