LONDON: Scotland will ask the British government next week for permission to hold an independence referendum between late 2018 and early 2019, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Monday.
“Next week I will seek the authority of the Scottish parliament to agree with the UK government… the procedure that will enable the Scottish parliament to legislate for an independence referendum,” she said. Agencies
Scotland to request new independence referendum: Sturgeon
LONDON: Scotland will ask the British government next week for permission to hold an independence referendum between late 2018 and early 2019, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Monday.