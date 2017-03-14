PML-N MNA among other booked in PPP leader’s murder in Lahore

LAHORE: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker Shaukat Sohail Butt among eight others was booked in murder of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) local leader Baber Sohail Butt on the application of the deceased brother.

The PPP leader was gunned down by unknown attackers in early hours on Monday. The FIR has been registered under Section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code and ATA sections were also included in the FIR.

Police did not include SHO Manawa in the FIR against the request made by the applicant. The deceased’s brother Qaiser Sohail Butt submitted an application in Police Station Manawa for registration of FIR of his brother’s murder.

Manawan police registered the FIR against PML-N MNA Sohail Shaukat Butt, Atif Butt, Ifran Jutt, Sabi Jutt, Shafqat Ali alias Baga and two unknown men. Police did not name SHO Manawan Nasrullah Chatta despite the application also carry his name.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Punjab while taking notice of Baber Sohail Butt’s murder ordered to constitute a police team comprising senior police official to investigate the murder. He further instructed that the requirements of merit and justice be fulfilled in the investigation.

It is to be mentioned here that last night PPP’s ticket holder from PP-157 constituency Baber Sohial Butt was shot and critically injured by unknown attacker while storming his house.

Butt was rushed to Service Hospital in injured condition where he subsumed to his injuries during treatment.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, his sisters Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, and other PPP leader condemned the murder of Butt. They demanded of the government to immediately arrest the assassins and punish them.