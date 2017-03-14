PM orders to remove blasphemous content

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Nawaz Sharif has ordered interior ministry to block all blasphemous content from social media.

As per details, PM showed anger over publication of blasphemous content on social media and ordered interior ministry to remove all the content.

Publishing blasphemous content is the dirty attempt to heart Muslim Ummah’s sentiments, he said.

The PM said Holy Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H) is the benefactor of humanity.

PM Nawaz order concerned authorities to take action against those who are publishing such content.