PM Nawaz Sharif arrives Karachi on a 2-day visit

KARACHI: Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif arrived here on Tuesday on a two days visit.

He on the occasion, the Prime Minister was received by Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah alongwith local leaders of PML (Nawaz) and senior government officials.

The Prime Minister during his stay in the metropolis is scheduled to hold meetings with members of the business community and local leaders of his party.

The Prime Minister will also attend a Holi ceremony organized by the Sindh Hindu Panchayat Committee, Karachi chapter and Minority Wing of PML-N.