Plastic bags become potential threat to health, environment

ISLAMABAD: Use of plastic or polythene bags, wonder material of the 20th century, has now become a potential threat to the environment, down playing its short-lived benefits for the people.

According to a private news channel report, commonly known as `shoppers’, these plastic bags are available in all sizes, shapes and colours and because of their lightweight, flexibility and low cost they are used and cast off freely.

The black bags are considered more dangerous to environment as compared to white bags, because when polythene bags are recycled they are given black colour and these kinds of bags are completely non-degradable.

Talking to a private news channel, Dr Abid Chishti, said that polythene bag is basically a petroleum product as it is manufactured through the use of crude oil.

He said when any hot food stuff is packed in the polythene bag it is likely to catch particles generally considered one of the major causes for fatal diseases like cancer.

He pointed out that a polythene bag is a non-degradable item as it can survive even for one million years.

Dr Abid Chishti said the manufacturers are mostly using wastage for manufacturing of polythene bags and there are also reports that hospital waste is also being used for this purpose.

“The colourful polythene bags being imported from China are mainly manufactured by the industrial waste and these are highly dangerous for human life and environment as well,” he said.

He said the issue of usage of polythene bags has been resolved in Bangladesh as the government has provided small machines to thousands of people who produce jute-made clothes, blankets, bags and other material, saying goodbye to use ofplastic.

Dr Abid Chishti claimed that the health indicators in some aspects in Pakistan are showing negative trends even “If we compare them with that in Ethiopia.”

He said given the complex nature of the problem, it is imperative that the government focus on developing alternatives, and use a multi-pronged approach with the involvement of all stakeholders.