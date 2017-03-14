PCB suspends Irfan over PSL fixing row

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended pacer Mohammad Irfan over alleged fixing row during Pakistan Super League (PSL) second edition on Tuesday.

The cricket board issuing the charge-sheet, suspended Irfan from all forms of the game after bowler confessed that he was contacted by bookies but he did not inform the board.

PCB directed Irfan to submit reply of charge-sheet in 14 days.

Meanwhile, Shahzaib Hasan would appear before the PCB anti corruption unit today.

It is pertinent to mention here that, world tallest bowler, recorded his video statement before the PCB’s ACU in relation to the board’s investigation into alleged corruption in the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).