Panamagate verdict likely to be announced next week: AG

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali said on Tuesday that Panama case is about to reach its conclusion and its decision is likely to be announced next week.

Ashtar Ausaf further said that the verdict will be announced in accordance with the law and constitution.

According to experts, the decision of Panama case will help in eliminating all the uncertainties that are floating in Pakistan at the moment.

Supreme Court (SC) had reserved the decision of this case on February 23 and both Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have announced on various occasions to accept SC’s decision in every condition.

Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed also said that he will accept the decision whatever it comes out to be. He also announced to go to the commission if it is formed.