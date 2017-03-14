Pakistan did not came into existence to oppose any religion: PM Nawaz

KARACHI: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday has said that Pakistan was not formed to be against any religion adding that Islam came to stop the conflict of religions.

He was addressing a function in connection with Holi celebrations in Karachi on Tuesday. The Prime Minister extended greets to Hindus on the event, adding that the festival spread love everywhere.

The Prime Minister says Islam does not believe in any discrimination on the basis of religion. He said Islam gives equal importance to the lives and properties of every individual.

He further said that forced religious conversions are crime in his eyes adding that in Islam changing faith forcefully is strictly forbidden.

He said the federal government is providing fifty percent funding for the K-4 project for clean drinking water. He said Karachi Green Line metro bus project and Lahore-Karachi motorway are also being completed by the Federal Government.

Commenting over developmental phase work PM Nawaz said Khi-Hyd motorway is in to his final touch which will be completed by this year.

He was of the view that some elements in the country are not in a favour to see the nation prosper these people want to make religions Pakistan’s weakness.

It is to be mention here that Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif arrived in Karachi today on a two-day visit.

He on the occasion, was received by Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah along with local leaders of PML (Nawaz) and senior government officials.

The Prime Minister during his stay in the metropolis is scheduled to hold meetings with members of the business community and local leaders of his party.