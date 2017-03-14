Pakistan among 11 countries likely to be included in BRICS Plus

ISLAMABAD: China hints at expanding BRICS with suggestion to include rising economies like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Iran, Turkey, Nigeria, Philippine, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Indonesia.

The new block will be titled as BRICS plus.

Chinese top diplomat Wang YiChina said his country would explore modalities for Brics-plus, to hold outreach dialogues with other major developing countries. Wang added that China will widen the circle of friends and turn Brics into the most-influential platform for south-south cooperation in the world. The development assumes significance as China will be holding the presidency of the Brics this year. It will be hosting the ninth summit at Xiamen in September. India senses Chinese move as ploy to cut Indian influence in group by roping in more pro-China countries into it. INP